When was the last time that the SB winner had a 1,000-yard rusher?

Super Bowl 58 will kick off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11 and will feature the San Francisco 49ers battling the Kansas City Chiefs for the Lombardi Trophy.

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey had a stellar campaign this season, becoming an MVP finalist by rushing for 1,459 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground. He’s a top candidate to take home Super Bowl MVP and if San Francisco wins, it would break a trend in regards to Super Bowl winners and running backs.

For the last several years, Super Bowl-winning teams have not had a 1,000-yard rusher on that year's roster. The last time a Super Bowl winner did have a 1,000-yard rusher was in 2016 with LeGarrette Blount and the New England Patriots. The veteran running back had a career-high 1,161 yards and 18 touchdowns as the Pats posted a dominant 14-2 record in the regular season. In Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons that February, he provided 11 carries for 31 yards as the Pats pulled off their famous comeback to win 34-28 in overtime.

