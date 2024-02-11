How can I listen to Super Bowl 58 on the radio

Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11. Fans traditionally enjoy watching the game at Super Bowl parties, but there are plenty of others who enjoy the thrill of listening to the game on the radio. There are several ways to listen to Super Bowl 58, including on Sirius XM, Westwood One Stations, TuneIn Radio and NFL Game Pass.

This year’s Super Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. The regular TV broadcast of the NFL’s biggest game of the year will be on CBS.

The Sirius XM broadcast will be on the NFL station, which is Channel 88. There should be other channels that will provide coverage in different languages. Westwood One has radio affiliates spread across the country, so you will need to check out their interactive map to see which one will be available for you. To utilize the TuneIn broadcast, you will need to get a premium subscription, which varies in price based on location.

There will also be broadcasts available on the Fox Sports Mobile App and the Fox Sports Website.

