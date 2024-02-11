How long is the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers meet in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11 to face off in Super Bowl 58. The game will air on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount +. If you’re tuning into the game at home or headed to a Super Bowl party, how long should you expect to be watching football?

The Super Bowl generally lasts around or just under four hours from kickoff to end. Of course, the game itself isn’t the only thing people tune in for — the iconic commercials and star-studded halftime show factor into that runtime as well. This year, Usher will perform at halftime, and as has become tradition, he is expected to bring other artists out to perform alongside him.

Super Bowl 58 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, so viewers can expect the game to wrap up around 10:30 p.m. ET. If the game goes into overtime, we can expect the game to last past four hours.

