Who is singing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ at the 2024 Super Bowl

Super Bowl 58 will take place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11. There will be several musical performances at the big event, with ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’, ‘America the Beautiful’, and the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ being performed before the game.

Performing ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ this year is Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Andra Day. She is best known for her 2015 single ‘Rise Up’ off her debut album ‘Cheers to the Fall’. Referred to as the “Black National Anthem”, this is the fourth straight year that ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ will be performed during pregame of the Super Bowl. The tradition began as part of the NFL’s Inspire Change initiative during the 2020 season and Alicia Keys was the first one to perform the song.

Joining her in the pregame festivities will be Post Malone, performing ‘America the Beautiful’, and Reba McEntire, performing the ‘Star Spangled Banner’.

