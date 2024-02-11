Who is singing ‘America the Beautiful’ at the 2024 Super Bowl

Super Bowl 58 kicks off on Sunday, February 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will air on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET. The pregame festivities will include several performances, including a rendition of “America the Beautiful” from singer and rapper Post Malone.

Post Malone has won multiple American Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards throughout his career. He will be joined in the pregame performances by country singer Reba McEntire, who is singing the national anthem, and Andra Day, who will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” Usher will provide the halftime entertainment.

“America the Beautiful” has been performed ahead of the national anthem at every Super Bowl since 2009, and replaced the Star-Spangled Banner in 1977.

The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs face off in Super Bowl 58.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.