How to watch the 2024 Puppy Bowl online via live stream

Super Bowl 58 is not the only game to keep an eye on on Sunday, February 11. The 2024 Puppy Bowl will air at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet as Team Ruff takes on Team Fluff in Puppy Bowl XX. The furry competition will also air on Discovery, TBS, TruTV, and will be streaming on Max.

The Puppy Bowl has partnered with Best Friends Animal Society and will both raise money for animal shelters as well as have all of the p(aw)layers up for adoption. There will be 131 puppies from 73 shelters and rescues across 36 states up for adoption. The breeds range from pups as small as 1.7 pounds all the way up to a Great Dane at 70 lbs.

Referee Dan Schachner will return as the lead official as he has done for the last 13 Puppy Bowls. The rules of the game are not very strict, but members of each team can score in either endzone at either time. All they have to do is evade their barkers (blockers) and get the ball chew toy across the goal line. Every puppy that has taken part in the event since the inaugural Puppy Bowl in 2005 has been adopted. Tune in as Team Ruff and Team Fluff vie for the Lombarky Trophy.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.