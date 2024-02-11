It’s everyone’s favorite sporting event of the year: Puppy Bowl 2024. This year is Puppy Bowl XX and we’ll see Team Ruff vs. Team Fluff in the 20th iteration of the game. The Puppy Bowl in 2024 is expected to be the biggest event to this date, featuring 131 puppies, 73 shelters, and rescue dogs from across 36 states and territories. Who will win the Lombarky Trophy? We’ll find out soon.

When is the 2024 Puppy Bowl?

The 2024 Puppy Bowl will take place on Super Bowl Sunday before the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. That’s on Feb. 11 and coverage is expected to begin for the Puppy Bowl at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. The Super Bowl will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

