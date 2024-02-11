 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What channel is Super Bowl 58 on?

The 49ers and Chiefs will face off in Super Bowl 58. We break down channel info, start time and more for this year’s big game.

By Nick Simon

Super Bowl 58 is set as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will take place on Sunday, February 11 and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The main telecast for this year’s game will air on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call in the booth and Tracy Wolfson serving as the sideline reporter. It’s the 22nd time the network will carry the big game and is part of a four-network rotation with ABC, Fox, and NBC.

For the first time ever, there will also be a children’s focused telecast on CBS’ sister network Nickelodeon. Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson will be on the call with various characters from Spongebob Squarepants set in their town of Bikini Bottom.

Super Bowl channel info: 49ers vs. Chiefs

Game date: Sunday, February 11
Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: CBS.com, Paramount+

