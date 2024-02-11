What channel is Super Bowl 58 on?

Super Bowl 58 is set as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will take place on Sunday, February 11 and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The main telecast for this year’s game will air on CBS, with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call in the booth and Tracy Wolfson serving as the sideline reporter. It’s the 22nd time the network will carry the big game and is part of a four-network rotation with ABC, Fox, and NBC.

For the first time ever, there will also be a children’s focused telecast on CBS’ sister network Nickelodeon. Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson will be on the call with various characters from Spongebob Squarepants set in their town of Bikini Bottom.

Super Bowl channel info: 49ers vs. Chiefs

Game date: Sunday, February 11

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: CBS.com, Paramount+

