Do NFL players get paid extra in Super Bowl 58 and if so, how much more?

Super Bowl 58 will take place on Sunday, February 11 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, featuring the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

San Francisco is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 47.5. The Niners are listed as a -120 moneyline favorite, making the Chiefs a +100 underdog.

Whether you’re a player on the winning team or the losing team, simply making the big game has its rewards in the form of a hefty bonus. Below, we’ll take a look at how much extra money players for the 49ers and Chiefs will make by appearing in this year’s Super Bowl.

How much do NFL players get paid in the 2024 Super Bowl?

According to the NFL-NFLPA’s current collective bargaining agreement, players on the winning team of Super Bowl 58 will each receive $164,000 while players on the losing team will each receive $89,000. To qualify for this bonus, active/inactive players will have to participate in at least three games before the Super Bowl. Players who have participated in less than three games will only receive half of that amount, meaning $82,000 for the winners and $44,500 for the losers.

These Super Bowl bonuses will increase every year through the duration of the current CBA, topping out with players on the winning team each receiving $228,000 during the 2030 season.

