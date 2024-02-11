What time is Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 kicks off on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and will air on CBS. Streaming will be available at Paramount+. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to represent the AFC after defeating the Ravens in the conference championship, and the San Francisco 49ers will represent the NFC after staging a huge second-half comeback against the Detroit Lions.

The Chiefs have reached the Super Bowl in four of the past five years. They won in 2020 and 2023 — and in the former, they defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20. Jimmy Garoppolo was the Niners’ quarterback at the time, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes passed for two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win.

The 49ers last won a Super Bowl in 1995, when they defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-26. Steve Young was SF’s starting quarterback.

The 49ers are currently 2-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but we can expect to see that line continue to move over the next few weeks.

