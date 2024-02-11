How to live stream 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58. The game kicks off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11. The game will air on CBS and will be available to stream on Paramount+. Make sure you have a login ready if you’re planning to stream — you don’t want to be the person caught hosting a Super Bowl party without a way to actually watch the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs return to the title game hoping to defend last year’s win. If they pull off a victory over San Francisco, they will become the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since Tom Brady and the Patriots pulled off the feat in 2004 and 2005. Kansas City has now reached four Super Bowls in the last five seasons.

The Niners’ last title game appearance was in 2020, and they faced none other than the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs won 31-20. The 49ers have not won a Super Bowl since 1995.

The 49ers are currently 1-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, but we can expect to see that line continue to move in the coming weeks. Here’s all of the information you’ll need on how to watch Super Bowl 58.

Super Bowl live stream info: 49ers vs. Chiefs

Game date: Sunday, February 11

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount+

