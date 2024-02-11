Chiefs, 49ers lead favorites to win Super Bowl 59

The Chiefs became back-to-back Super Bowl champions with a 25-22 overtime win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. They have now won three Super Bowls in five years, and will look to become the first ever team to pull off a three-peat in the title game next season.

Sportsbooks are already looking ahead to next year’s playoffs and setting odds for Super Bowl 59 in 2025. The Chiefs and the Niners sit atop the odds board to win in New Orleans a year from now.

The 49ers enter at +550 for 2025 before kicking off this year’s Super Bowl, and the Chiefs follow at +750. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers

The Niners had something of a shaky postseason, staging two late-game comebacks against the Packers and the Lions to reach the Super Bowl. The 49ers have not won a title since 1995. They are expected to return most of their key starters — Nick Bosa is the biggest name on the free agency list in the upcoming offseason.

Chiefs

The Chiefs have now reached the Super Bowl in four of the last five seasons, have won in two, and have a chance to earn a third ring. They are without a doubt the dynasty franchise of the 2020s, and we can always expect to see them near the top of any Super Bowl odds list.

Other early favorites

The Ravens, who fell short against the Chiefs this season in the AFC Championship game after earning the top overall seed in the AFC, are installed at +900 to win Super Bowl 59. The Bills, who also suffered a loss at the hands of the Chiefs, come in at +950. The Lions, the NFC runners-up, follow at +1200.

Non-playoff teams most likely to get to the playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals dealt with injury issues around quarterback Joe Burrow this season and were left out of the playoffs. If Burrow stays healthy next year, we can expect to see Cincy back in the postseason. The Seahawks and Jaguars also each narrowly missed the playoffs this season, and both will have a good shot to return to the postseason in 2024.

Playoff teams likely to take a step back

The Lions may be taking a step back next season. The cards were in their favor this season in many ways, but can an oft-beleaguered Detroit team return for a deep playoff run with consistency? Time and Dan Campbell will tell. The Steelers have some questions to answer in the postseason — namely, whether they will be sticking with Kenny Pickett as their starter after Mason Rudolph finished out the season on a strong note. The Buccaneers have a lot of key players coming up for free agency this offseason and may face a rebuilding year in 2024.

