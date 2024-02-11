Super Bowl 58: Who is considered home team, how is it decided?

Super Bowl 58 is officially set as the San Francisco 49ers will battle the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will take place on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on CBS.

For this year’s Super Bowl, Kansas City will be considered the home team while San Francisco will considered the away team. These designations alternate every year, with the AFC representative serving as the home team in even-numbered Super Bowls and the NFC representative serving as the home team in odd-numbered Super Bowls. The Chiefs will get to pick which uniform they will wear during the game while the 49ers will choose the coin toss before kickoff.

San Francisco is a 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, accompanied by a total of 47.5. The Niners are listed as a -120 moneyline favorite, making the Chiefs a +100 underdog.

