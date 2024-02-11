How many people watch the Super Bowl every year?

The Super Bowl is the most-watched television event in America on an annual basis throughout the past several decades. It has regularly pulled in well over 100 million viewers over the last 15 years, with just two Super Bowls since 2010 garnering fewer than nine digits in viewership.

Last year’s matchup between the Eagles and the Chiefs set the all-time Super Bowl viewership record as more than 115 million people tuned in for the 38-35 Kansas City victory. This year’s Super Bowl will air on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11 from Allegiant Stadium.

This year’s Super Bowl has the potential to break the viewership record set last year. The Chiefs have seen an uptick in popularity since pop superstar Taylor Swift made her relationship with Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce public. Fans of Swift have tuned into Chiefs games and increased television ratings throughout the season hoping to get a glimpse of the singer, and will likely be out in full force for the title game.

Super Bowl viewership since 2010

2023: Eagles vs. Chiefs — 115.1M

2022: Rams vs. Bengals — 99.18M

2021: Bucs vs. Chiefs — 91.63M

2020: Chiefs vs. 49ers — 100.45M

2019: Patriots vs. Rams — 98.19M

2018: Eagles vs. Patriots — 103.39M

2017: Patriots vs. Falcons — 111.32M

2016: Broncos vs. Panthers — 111.86M

2015: Patriots vs. Seahawks — 114.44M

2014: Seahawks vs. Broncos — 112.19M

2013: Ravens vs. 49ers — 108.69M

2012: Giants vs. Patriots — 111.35M

2011: Packers vs. Steelers — 111.01M

2010: Saints vs. Colts — 106.48M

