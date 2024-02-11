Super Bowl weather: What the forecast calls for in Las Vegas

Super Bowl 58 kicks off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11. The game will air on CBS at 6:30 p.m. ET and will feature the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Allegiant Stadium opened in 2020, and Sunday’s game will mark Las Vegas’ inaugural Super Bowl hosting duties. The stadium is domed and climate-controlled, so the weather outside won’t affect the game itself. But for visitors, tailgaters, and anyone watching elsewhere in the city, Sunday’s weather report may affect their Super Bowl experience.

The National Weather Service predicts clear, sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s during the day that will drop into the mid-30s at night. The Vegas area faced rain throughout the week, but the storms should clear up in time for the title game.