Who are the Super Bowl 58 officials?

Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of the Championship games, the NFL released the officials list for the remainder of the playoffs. Bill Vinovich will be the head referee of the Super Bowl this year. He was in charge of the crew for Super Bowl 54 in 2020 when the Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.

Vinovich’s crew called 16 regular season games and also the NFC Divisional Round matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Overall, through 17 games, Vinovich called 99 penalties on the home team for a total of 809 yards and 98 penalties on the road team for 722 yards. The Super Bowl is a neutral site game, but overall, Vinovich’s crew called a fairly neutral game this year.

When it comes to scoring, the home team scored 21.41 points per game that Vinovich reffed compared to 20 points per game for the away team. The under hit in 10 of 17 games, while the home team went 4-11-2 against the spread. Kansas City will be playing as the home team, so technically, Vinovich being in charge would favor San Francisco, despite the game not being at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 49ers are the two-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. San Francisco has -120 moneyline odds, while Kansas City is installed as the narrow +100 underdog. The point total is set at 47.5.

Referee: Bill Vinovich

Umpire: Terry Killens

Down judge: Patrick Holt

Line judge: Mark Perlman

Field judge: Tom Hill

Side judge: Allen Baynes

Back judge: Brad Freeman

Replay official: Mike Chase

Replay assistant: Jack Persampire

Alternate Referee: Shawn Smith

Alternate umpire: Barry Anderson

Alternate down judge: Dana McKenzie

Alternate line judge: Tim Podraza

Alternate field judge: Nate Jones

Alternate side judge: Anthony Jeffries

Alternate back judge: Greg Wilson

Alternate replay official: Tyler Cerimeli

