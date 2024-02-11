First reception odds available for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 kicks off on Sunday, February 11. The Kansas City Chiefs return to the title game on the search for back-to-back rings as they face the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There are prop bets galore available for the big game, including a bet regarding which player will get the first reception of the game.

The first reception will heavily depend on who wins the coin toss and the winning team’s selection to receive the kick or defer to the second half. Kansas City will get to call the toss in this game, as the calling team alternates between the AFC and NFC each year.

Two Chiefs players lead the way in first reception odds, with Travis Kelce coming in at +425 and Rashee Rice following at +475. Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk have the best odds for the 49ers at +500 apiece. San Francisco’s George Kittle comes in at +600.

Neither team has chosen to receive the ball this season or postseason after winning the coin toss, instead opting to defer to the second half.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

First reception odds Player Odds Player Odds Travis Kelce +425 Rashee Rice +475 Christian McCaffrey +500 Brandon Aiyuk +500 George Kittle +600 Deebo Samuel +700 Isiah Pacheco +850 Jauan Jennings +1400 Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1600 Justin Watson +1600 Noah Gray +1600 Mecole Hardman +1700 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +1800 Richie James Jr. +1900 Chris Conley +2500 Ray-Ray McCloud III +2500 Kadarius Toney +2500 Kyle Juszczyk +3000 Elijah Mitchell +3500 Jordan Mason +3500 Charlie Woerner +5000 Brayden Willis +5000 La'Mical Perine +5000 Blake Bell +5000 James Winchester +6000

