First reception odds available for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58

We take a look at the odds for first touchdown scorer available on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the Super Bowl 58 matchup between the Chiefs and 49ers.

By Grace McDermott
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Super Bowl 58 kicks off on Sunday, February 11. The Kansas City Chiefs return to the title game on the search for back-to-back rings as they face the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There are prop bets galore available for the big game, including a bet regarding which player will get the first reception of the game.

The first reception will heavily depend on who wins the coin toss and the winning team’s selection to receive the kick or defer to the second half. Kansas City will get to call the toss in this game, as the calling team alternates between the AFC and NFC each year.

Two Chiefs players lead the way in first reception odds, with Travis Kelce coming in at +425 and Rashee Rice following at +475. Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk have the best odds for the 49ers at +500 apiece. San Francisco’s George Kittle comes in at +600.

Neither team has chosen to receive the ball this season or postseason after winning the coin toss, instead opting to defer to the second half.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

First reception odds

Player Odds
Travis Kelce +425
Rashee Rice +475
Christian McCaffrey +500
Brandon Aiyuk +500
George Kittle +600
Deebo Samuel +700
Isiah Pacheco +850
Jauan Jennings +1400
Marquez Valdes-Scantling +1600
Justin Watson +1600
Noah Gray +1600
Mecole Hardman +1700
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +1800
Richie James Jr. +1900
Chris Conley +2500
Ray-Ray McCloud III +2500
Kadarius Toney +2500
Kyle Juszczyk +3000
Elijah Mitchell +3500
Jordan Mason +3500
Charlie Woerner +5000
Brayden Willis +5000
La'Mical Perine +5000
Blake Bell +5000
James Winchester +6000

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

