First reception odds available for Chiefs vs. 49ers in Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 kicks off on Sunday, February 11. The Kansas City Chiefs return to the title game on the search for back-to-back rings as they face the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. There are prop bets galore available for the big game, including a bet regarding which player will get the first reception of the game.
The first reception will heavily depend on who wins the coin toss and the winning team’s selection to receive the kick or defer to the second half. Kansas City will get to call the toss in this game, as the calling team alternates between the AFC and NFC each year.
Two Chiefs players lead the way in first reception odds, with Travis Kelce coming in at +425 and Rashee Rice following at +475. Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk have the best odds for the 49ers at +500 apiece. San Francisco’s George Kittle comes in at +600.
Neither team has chosen to receive the ball this season or postseason after winning the coin toss, instead opting to defer to the second half.
First reception odds
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Travis Kelce
|+425
|Rashee Rice
|+475
|Christian McCaffrey
|+500
|Brandon Aiyuk
|+500
|George Kittle
|+600
|Deebo Samuel
|+700
|Isiah Pacheco
|+850
|Jauan Jennings
|+1400
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|+1600
|Justin Watson
|+1600
|Noah Gray
|+1600
|Mecole Hardman
|+1700
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|+1800
|Richie James Jr.
|+1900
|Chris Conley
|+2500
|Ray-Ray McCloud III
|+2500
|Kadarius Toney
|+2500
|Kyle Juszczyk
|+3000
|Elijah Mitchell
|+3500
|Jordan Mason
|+3500
|Charlie Woerner
|+5000
|Brayden Willis
|+5000
|La'Mical Perine
|+5000
|Blake Bell
|+5000
|James Winchester
|+6000
