Anytime touchdown scorer picks for 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11 as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. This is one of the biggest betting days in sports, and you can bet on everything from how long the national anthem is to who will score a touchdown in the game.

Here, we’ll take a look at some anytime touchdown scorer props on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Odds on favorite: Christian McCaffrey (-225)

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has the best odds to score a touchdown in the game among any player at -225. The NFL MVP finalist accounted for 21 touchdowns during the regular season and scored two in both their Divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers and the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. It’s no surprise why he’s considered a lock to find the end zone at least once in this game.

Sleeper Pick: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (+600)

Chiefs WR Marquez Valdez-Scantling had the least productive season of his six-year career and the nadir came when he dropped what would’ve been the go-ahead touchdown against the Eagles back in November. However, he’s caught a handful of targets so far this postseason and a clutch 32-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game put the game away. That had to have been a confidence boost for the veteran and with so much attention being paid to Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, MVS could sneak behind the defense for a touchdown here.

Longshot Pick: Ray-Ray McCloud III (+1200)

We’ve seen backups come out of nowhere to make big impacts in the Super Bowl before and a player that I have my eye on is 49ers wideout Ray-Ray McCloud III. He’s been mostly used in special teams and has just one reception for seven yards through San Fran’s two playoff games. You never know where you’re going to get your production from and if there’s a surprise player who punches in a TD, I’d go with him.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.