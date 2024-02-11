Anytime TD scorer odds available for 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11 as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. This is one of the biggest betting days in sports, and you can bet on everything from how long the national anthem is to who will score a touchdown in the game.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has the best odds to score a touchdown in the game among any player at -225. The NFL MVP finalist accounted for 21 touchdowns during the regular season and scored two in both their Divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers and the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. It’s no surprise why he’s considered a lock to find the end zone at least once in this game.

The Kansas City Chiefs player with the shortest odds in this category is running back Isiah Pacheco at -130. The second-year tailback has been a major part of their postseason run, punching in a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, another one against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round, and one more against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Other notable players include Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at -110 and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel at +130. There’s value to be had with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+400) and Niners quarterback Brock Purdy (+550). To clarify, the prop pertains to the player who physically has the ball in the end zone to make the score, so the QBs would need to either run for or catch a touchdown for it to cash.

Here’s a look at the full list of available odds for first, last and anytime TD scorer props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Single TD Props Player First TD Last TD Anytime TD Player First TD Last TD Anytime TD Christian McCaffrey +380 +425 −205 Isiah Pacheco +550 +550 −135 Travis Kelce +600 +550 −120 Rashee Rice +800 +700 +105 Brandon Aiyuk +900 +1000 +140 Deebo Samuel +900 +950 +140 George Kittle +900 +1000 +150 Patrick Mahomes +2200 +2200 +390 Justin Watson +2800 +2800 +450 SF 49ers D/ST +2800 +2500 +500 KC Chiefs D/ST +3000 +2500 +550 Clyde Edwards-Helaire +3000 +2800 +550 Marquez Valdes-Scantling +3000 +2800 +600 Kadarius Toney +3000 +3500 +650 Jauan Jennings +3000 +3000 +550 Brock Purdy +3000 +3500 +600 Elijah Mitchell +3000 +3000 +650 Skyy Moore +3500 +3500 +650 Noah Gray +4000 +3000 +700 Kyle Juszczyk +4500 +4500 +900 Ray-Ray McCloud III +5000 +4500 +950 Mecole Hardman +5500 +5500 +1100 Richie James Jr. +5500 +5000 +1100 Charlie Woerner +5500 +6000 +1300 Ronnie Bell +6000 +6000 +1400 Jordan Mason +6000 +7000 +1400 Justyn Ross +6500 +6000 +1400 Chris Conley +7000 +6000 +1300 Blake Bell +9000 +9000 +2200 Brayden Willis +9000 +11000 +2500 La'Mical Perine +11000 +9000 +2200 No Touchdown Scorer +16000 +16000

