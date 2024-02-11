 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anytime TD scorer odds available for 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

We take a look at the odds for first touchdown scorer available on DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of the Super Bowl 58 matchup between the 49ers and Chiefs.

By Nick Simon
Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11 as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. This is one of the biggest betting days in sports, and you can bet on everything from how long the national anthem is to who will score a touchdown in the game.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey has the best odds to score a touchdown in the game among any player at -225. The NFL MVP finalist accounted for 21 touchdowns during the regular season and scored two in both their Divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers and the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. It’s no surprise why he’s considered a lock to find the end zone at least once in this game.

The Kansas City Chiefs player with the shortest odds in this category is running back Isiah Pacheco at -130. The second-year tailback has been a major part of their postseason run, punching in a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round, another one against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round, and one more against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

Other notable players include Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at -110 and 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel at +130. There’s value to be had with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (+400) and Niners quarterback Brock Purdy (+550). To clarify, the prop pertains to the player who physically has the ball in the end zone to make the score, so the QBs would need to either run for or catch a touchdown for it to cash.

Here’s a look at the full list of available odds for first, last and anytime TD scorer props available at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Single TD Props

Player First TD Last TD Anytime TD
Christian McCaffrey +380 +425 −205
Isiah Pacheco +550 +550 −135
Travis Kelce +600 +550 −120
Rashee Rice +800 +700 +105
Brandon Aiyuk +900 +1000 +140
Deebo Samuel +900 +950 +140
George Kittle +900 +1000 +150
Patrick Mahomes +2200 +2200 +390
Justin Watson +2800 +2800 +450
SF 49ers D/ST +2800 +2500 +500
KC Chiefs D/ST +3000 +2500 +550
Clyde Edwards-Helaire +3000 +2800 +550
Marquez Valdes-Scantling +3000 +2800 +600
Kadarius Toney +3000 +3500 +650
Jauan Jennings +3000 +3000 +550
Brock Purdy +3000 +3500 +600
Elijah Mitchell +3000 +3000 +650
Skyy Moore +3500 +3500 +650
Noah Gray +4000 +3000 +700
Kyle Juszczyk +4500 +4500 +900
Ray-Ray McCloud III +5000 +4500 +950
Mecole Hardman +5500 +5500 +1100
Richie James Jr. +5500 +5000 +1100
Charlie Woerner +5500 +6000 +1300
Ronnie Bell +6000 +6000 +1400
Jordan Mason +6000 +7000 +1400
Justyn Ross +6500 +6000 +1400
Chris Conley +7000 +6000 +1300
Blake Bell +9000 +9000 +2200
Brayden Willis +9000 +11000 +2500
La'Mical Perine +11000 +9000 +2200
No Touchdown Scorer +16000 +16000

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

