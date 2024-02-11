Early pick against the spread for 49ers vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11 as the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS.

Below, we’ll take a look at the 49ers-Chiefs spread at DraftKings Sportsbook and make a quick pick.

Point spread: 49ers -2

49ers vs. Chiefs spread pick, Super Bowl 58

San Francisco enters as the favorite and it’s understandable. The 49ers have arguably the most well-rounded roster in the NFL with a plethora of elite playmakers on offense and game-breakers at all three levels of defense. And for all of the conversation surrounding quarterback Brock Purdy, he’s stepped up and gotten the job done for them in the playoffs.

However, to be the man, you’ve gotta beat the man, and it’s difficult for me to see the defending champions faltering here. Patrick Mahomes thrives in the rare moments where he’s an underdog, posting a 10-1-1 record against the spread throughout his career. On top of that, Andy Reid is one of the best coaches in NFL regular season/postseason history when having two weeks to prepare his team for the next opponent. I have Kansas City not only covering as a slight underdog but winning the Lombardi Trophy outright.

Pick: Chiefs +2

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.