Recapping Super Bowl 2024 squares contests

There were likely plenty of people playing Super Bowl squares that saw their initials in the 9-9 box on the grid, and thought “well I just lost.”

The numbers 2, 5, and 9 are the ones you always want to avoid in squares for NFL games. They are the least-likely to come as the last digit in an NFL score, and so they’re for sure what you want to avoid.

But after 60 minutes of football, the 19-19 score between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs means one of the rarest squares pays you’ll ever see gets there at the end of Super Bowl 58.

While the game heads to overtime, for most contests it ends after the final whistle and before the OT football begins. And so these are the winning squares from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Quarters scores

1st Quarter: 0-0

2nd Quarter: 49ers 10, Chiefs 3

3rd Quarter: 49ers 10, Chiefs 13

4th Quarter: Tied 19-19

Squares scores

1st Quarter: 0-0

2nd Quarter: 49ers 0, Chiefs 3

3rd Quarter: 49ers 0, Chiefs 3

4th Quarter/Final: 49ers 9, Chiefs 9

