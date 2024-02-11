2024 Super Bowl squares recap: Fourth quarter results for 49ers vs. Chiefs

Whenever you’re playing squares, getting stuck with the number “9” is never a good thing.

The history of the NFL makes it so that the numbers 2, 5, and 9 are the ones you certainly want to avoid in a squares situation, as they are the least-likely to come as the last digit in an NFL score.

But that didn’t matter as after 60 minutes of football, as the 19-19 score between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs means one of the rarest squares pays you’ll ever see gets there at the end of Super Bowl 58.

A missed extra point by San Francisco kicker Jake Moody certainly made a difference, as it was 16-13 after the touchdown catch by Jauan Jennings instead of 17-13 with 11:22 remaining. But that helped force the field goal war that was the fourth quarter of the game.

Most places will have the 4th quarter final score count, but at home your friends might include overtime as well. That’s simply going to be up to the person organizing your squares league at home. Start making your motions now!

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.