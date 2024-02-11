2024 Super Bowl squares recap: Third quarter results for 49ers vs. Chiefs

The 2024 Super Bowl has wrapped up the third quarter and the Kansas City Chiefs lead the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 13-10. If you’re playing Super Bowl squares, that means the third quarter prize goes to whomever had the Chiefs with the number 3 and the 49ers with the number 0.

The game has remained a tough defensive contest, and turnovers have flipped it dramatically. The Chiefs had cut the 49ers lead to 10-6 on a field goal and the two sides then exchanged punts. On the Chiefs punt, 49ers special-teamer Darrell Luter had the ball bounce off of him. Returner Ray-Ray McCloud tried to recover the ball since it was live, but he couldn’t get a hand on it and the Chiefs recovered. Patrick Mahomes followed with a strike to a wide-open Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a go-ahead touchdown.

The 49ers have the ball at the Chiefs 42 heading into the fourth quarter.

