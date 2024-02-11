2024 Super Bowl squares recap: Second quarter results for 49ers vs. Chiefs

The first half of Super Bowl 58 is officially a wrap and the San Francisco 49ers lead the Kansas City Chiefs 10-3. If you are playing a Super Bowl squares contest and have 49ers 0 and Chiefs 3, congrats on winning the second quarter prize.

The two teams entered the quarter scoreless after a defensive first quarter. The 49ers opened with a field goal to take a 3-0 lead. Their kicker, Jake Moody, booted a record-setting 55-yard field goal for the score.

The Chiefs started to show some life on the ensuing drive, moving 66 yards on four plays to set up 1st and goal at the 49ers 9-yard line. However, Isiah Pacheco fumbled on the next play and the 49ers took over. They did not convert the turnover into points, however. The two sides exchanged punts before the 49ers took over at their own 33. They advanced the ball to the Chiefs 21 and then set up the most impressive play of the first two quarters.

Brock Purdy threw a backwards pass to Jauan Jennings who then found Christian McCaffrey in a screen pass set-up. McCaffrey found a hole and reached the end zone to give the 49ers a 10-0 lead.

The Chiefs managed to get on the board to close out the half. They drove down inside the red zone but were stopped at the 49ers 10. Harrison Butker converted a 27-yard field goal and the 49ers closed the second quarter up 10-3.

