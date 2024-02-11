2024 Super Bowl squares recap: First quarter results for 49ers vs. Chiefs

The first quarter of Super Bowl 58 has come to a close and the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are tied in a scoreless game. The 49ers are in Chiefs territory to close the quarter, sitting at the Chiefs 37-yard line after a four-yard loss.

If you’re in a Super Bowl squares competition and had the 49ers and Chiefs both with the number 0, you cashed in for the first quarter.

The 49ers showed some life at the start and end of the quarter, but have yet to punch it in. They were inside the Chiefs 30 on their opening drive, but Christian McCaffrey fumbled. The 49ers defense has looked good so far against the Chiefs, holding the passing game to nine yards. We’ve got three punts, including one for 62 yards and one for 54 yards.

