Tracking Patrick Mahomes’ performance in Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 this evening and this is an opportunity for Patrick Mahomes to further cement himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

The gunslinger is hoping to lead KC to its third Super Bowl victory in five seasons and in the process, he could join Tom Brady and Joe Montana as the only players in NFL history to win Super Bowl MVP three times. He’ll face a tough challenge against a stacked Niners defense, so we’ll see if he can once again deliver with everything on the line.

Follow along below as we keep tabs on Mahomes’ performance throughout the big game in Las Vegas.

Patrick Mahomes stats, highlights and props tracker

STATS

TBD

HIGHLIGHTS

TBD

PROPS

First touchdown scorer: +2500

Last touchdown scorer: +2000

Anytime touchdown scorer: +425

Passing yards: 263.5 (Over/Under -115)

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -166/Under +130)

Completions: 25.5 (Over/Under -115)

Pass Attempts: 36.5 (Over -14)/Under +110)

Interceptions: 0.5 (Over/Under -115)

Rushing yards: 27.5 (Over/Under -115)

Rushing attempts: 4.5 (Over -135/Under +105)

Super Bowl MVP: +125

