Tracking Brock Purdy's performance in Super Bowl 58 vs. Chiefs

Brock Purdy, in just his first full year as a starter after being the final selection of the 2022 NFL Draft, has taken the 49ers to the top. The Niners take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58 in a repeat of Super Bowl 54. Purdy was still at Iowa State when the Niners fell 31-20 in 2020 and the Patrick Mahomes era in Kansas City began. Now, the 49ers have made their way back to the top as they attempt to get over the final hurdle.

Purdy finished the 2023 season with 4,280 passing yards, 31 passing touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He led the Niners to a 12-5 finish and a No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. He also added 144 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. During the postseason, Purdy has passed for 519 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We’re tracking Purdy’s performance in Super Bowl 58 below, highlighting big moments and noting his prop bets.

Brock Purdy stats, highlights and props tracker

STATS

10-for-15, 123 passing yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 9 rushing yards

HIGHLIGHTS

Second quarter update: Purdy rushed for a first down and was taken down by a horse collar that gave the 49ers 15 extra yards. He passed the ball to Jauan Jennings in a trick play in which Jennings passed to Christian McCaffrey for the first touchdown of the game. The 49ers head into the half leading 10-3.

First quarter update: Purdy completed several big passes to penetrate into Chiefs territory late into the scoreless first quarter.

Brock Purdy drops a dime to Chris Conley on 3rd & 9



PROPS

Passing yards: 247.5 (over -120, under -110)

Rushing yards: 11.5 (over -135, under +105)

Pass TDs: 1.5 (over -135, under +105)

Anytime TD scorer: +700

