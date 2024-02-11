Tracking Rashee Rice’s performance in Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 this evening and wide receiver Rashee Rice has a chance to make a big impact in this championship showdown.

The rookie from SMU emerged as the Chiefs’ most reliable wide receiver option throughout the regular season, hauling in 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns. That production carried over into the playoffs, where he caught 20 targets for 223 yards and a TD through three games. Now he’ll be tasked with stepping up against a tough Niners defense in the biggest game of his life.

Follow along below as we keep tabs on Rice’s performance throughout the big game in Las Vegas.

Patrick Mahomes stats, highlights and props tracker

STATS

TBD

HIGHLIGHTS

TBD

PROPS

First touchdown scorer: +950

Last touchdown scorer: +800

Anytime touchdown scorer: +135

Receiving yards: 67.5 (Over/Under -115)

Receptions: 6.5 (Over -125/Under -105)

Longest reception: 21.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Player with longest reception: +450

Super Bowl MVP: +5000

