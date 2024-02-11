The history of the Gatorade shower color bet

The Super Bowl isn’t just about top-tier football and highly-anticipated advertising — the big game also offers some of the most creative football-related betting opportunities of the NFL season. From the length of the anthem to the result of the coin toss, books offer lines on just about anything Super Bowl-related.
The color of the Gatorade poured over the head of the winning coach is one novelty bet that draws lots of interest. It’s a very unpredictable science, as the color of the drink doesn’t necessarily depend on the winning team’s colors. For instance, last year, the Chiefs won and the Gatorade was purple. Other options are orange, yellow, red, and blue — and No Gatorade, the option with the longest odds, which hasn’t hit since 2017.
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. Before you bet on the Gatorade shower, take a look back at the recent history of the winning tradition.
Here’s a list of years the Gatorade shower has happened at the Super Bowl and the corresponding color:
- Super Bowl 35 (2001): Yellow
- Super Bowl 36 (2002): None
- Super Bowl 37 (2003): Purple
- Super Bowl 38 (2004): None
- Super Bowl 39 (2005): Clear/water
- Super Bowl 40 (2006): Clear/water
- Super Bowl 41 (2007): Clear/water
- Super Bowl 42 (2008): Clear/water
- Super Bowl 43 (2009): Yellow
- Super Bowl 44 (2010): Orange
- Super Bowl 45 (2011): Orange
- Super Bowl 46 (2012): Purple
- Super Bowl 47 (2013): None
- Super Bowl 48 (2014): Orange
- Super Bowl 49 (2015): Blue
- Super Bowl 50 (2016): Orange
- Super Bowl 51 (2017): None
- Super Bowl 52 (2018): Yellow
- Super Bowl 53 (2019): Blue
- Super Bowl 54 (2020): Orange
- Super Bowl 55 (2021): Blue
- Super Bowl 56 (2022): Blue
- Super Bowl 57 (2023): Purple
- Super Bowl 58 (2024): ????
This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.