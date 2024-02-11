The history of the Gatorade shower color bet

The Super Bowl isn’t just about top-tier football and highly-anticipated advertising — the big game also offers some of the most creative football-related betting opportunities of the NFL season. From the length of the anthem to the result of the coin toss, books offer lines on just about anything Super Bowl-related.

The color of the Gatorade poured over the head of the winning coach is one novelty bet that draws lots of interest. It’s a very unpredictable science, as the color of the drink doesn’t necessarily depend on the winning team’s colors. For instance, last year, the Chiefs won and the Gatorade was purple. Other options are orange, yellow, red, and blue — and No Gatorade, the option with the longest odds, which hasn’t hit since 2017.

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. Before you bet on the Gatorade shower, take a look back at the recent history of the winning tradition.

Here’s a list of years the Gatorade shower has happened at the Super Bowl and the corresponding color:

Super Bowl 35 (2001): Yellow

Super Bowl 36 (2002): None

Super Bowl 37 (2003): Purple

Super Bowl 38 (2004): None

Super Bowl 39 (2005): Clear/water

Super Bowl 40 (2006): Clear/water

Super Bowl 41 (2007): Clear/water

Super Bowl 42 (2008): Clear/water

Super Bowl 43 (2009): Yellow

Super Bowl 44 (2010): Orange

Super Bowl 45 (2011): Orange

Super Bowl 46 (2012): Purple

Super Bowl 47 (2013): None

Super Bowl 48 (2014): Orange

Super Bowl 49 (2015): Blue

Super Bowl 50 (2016): Orange

Super Bowl 51 (2017): None

Super Bowl 52 (2018): Yellow

Super Bowl 53 (2019): Blue

Super Bowl 54 (2020): Orange

Super Bowl 55 (2021): Blue

Super Bowl 56 (2022): Blue

Super Bowl 57 (2023): Purple

Super Bowl 58 (2024): ????

