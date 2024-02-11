Chiefs HC Andy Reid takes purple Gatorade shower after winning Super Bowl 58

Update: Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid appeared to not take a Gatorade shower but a late grade and video came in with the color being purple. That color had the best odds to be the Gatorade shower. It’s the second straight SB that the Chiefs used purple. Back in Super Bowl 54 against the Niners, Reid was dosed in orange Gatorade.

The Super Bowl is unlike any other betting event in sports. There are prop bets that you can wager on, from the opening coin toss to the length of the national anthem and whether or not there will be a coach’s challenge. One of the more fun bets has been trying to predict the color of Gatorade that will be spilled on the winning team’s head coach.

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Kansas City head coach Andy Reid is no stranger to getting a Gatorade bath as he and Kansas City are the reigning Super Bowl champs and also picked up the Lombardi Trophy in 2020. Last year, Reid was doused with purple Gatorade but was hit with orange Gatorade in 2020.

San Francisco has won five Super Bowls in team history but hasn’t picked up a win since 1995. They defeated the San Diego Chargers 49-26, but there was no Gatorade thrown on the winning coach, George Seifert. The Niners made the Super Bowl in 2013 and 2020 but came up short both times.

The Gatorade color in the Super Bowl has been tracked since 2001 when the Baltimore Ravens won, and yellow Gatorade was poured on head coach Brian Billick. No Gatorade was poured four times in the last 23 years. This year, purple has the best odds of being the Gatorade color at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +225. It’s followed by yellow/green (+300), orange (+300), blue (+350), red (+350), clear (+1000) and no Gatorade bath at (+1600). Historically, orange has been the most common color with five appearances but it is followed closely by a three-way tie between clear, none, and blue at four times apiece. Red has never been the color, but it could make sense this year if Kansas City wins as an homage to their star fan, Taylor Swift.

