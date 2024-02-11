First touchdown scorer picks for 49ers-Chiefs in Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 will be held on Sunday, February 11 as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas. This is one of the biggest betting days in sports, and you can bet on everything from how long the national anthem is to the results of the coin toss.

Here, we’ll take a look at some first touchdown scorer props on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Odds on favorite: Christian McCaffrey (+340)

McCaffrey has been a scoring machine for the San Francisco 49ers this year and it’s not a surprise to see him as the favorite to score the first touchdown in this game. The NFL MVP finalist accounted for 21 touchdowns during the regular season and scored two in both their Divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers and the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions.

It should be noted that 18 of those regular-season TDs came in the red zone, leading the entire league in that category. If the 49ers were to get deep into Chiefs territory early, there’s a good chance the ball will be going right to C-Mac. That’s why he’s the odds favorite and a good bet to find the end zone first.

Sleeper Pick: Brock Purdy (+2800)

Just to clarify, the first touchdown scorer prop pertains to the player who physically has the ball in the end zone to make the score. So if 49ers QB Brock Purdy throws the first touchdown pass, the credit would go to the receiver who caught it.

However, he has shown from time to time that he has wheels and did so when making a clutch fourth-quarter scramble against the Lions in the NFC title game. He hasn’t registered a rushing TD since their Week 4 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on October 1, but unexpected things happen in the Super Bowl all the time. If San Fran gets to the red zone and their receivers are blanketed, I could see Purdy using his legs to take off.

Longshot Pick: Noah Gray (+4000)

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will garner tons of attention throughout the game and it will be imperative for the Niners to try to shut him down early. So with everyone locked in on the All-Pro TE, his backup could sneak in and turn some heads.

Gray has been used mostly as a blocking tight end and will get a smattering of targets throughout each game. He compiled 28 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season and has hauled in six passes total throughout KC’s postseason run. Those aren’t the numbers of someone you’d think would have in an impact in the Super Bowl, which is exactly why he’s my longshot pick. If you see the Chiefs driving in 12 personnel, don’t automatically discount the “other” tight end.

