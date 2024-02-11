How long was last year’s Super Bowl national anthem?

The Super Bowl betting fun doesn’t need to wait until kickoff. Odds are available annually on plenty of novelty props that have nothing to do with the on-field product, from the coin toss to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the head coach to the length of the pregame national anthem.

Last year’s anthem was sung by country singer Chris Stapleton and lasted for two minutes and one second. The over/under line was hovering around two minutes at certain books, making Stapleton’s held-out “brave” to finish the song a bad beat for some anthem bettors.

Another country icon has been tapped to sing The Star-Spangled Banner at Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, February 11. Reba McEntire will be serenading the crowd with the national anthem in Las Vegas. Will the three-time Grammy winner drag it over two minutes, or will she keep it short and sweet? DraftKings Sportsbook does not offer a line on the anthem length, but odds will be available elsewhere.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.