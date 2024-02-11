Super Bowl 58 national anthem length odds

The Super Bowl is the event of the year for novelty betting opportunities, and you don’t even need to wait until kickoff for the betting fun to start. The national anthem has performed each year before the Super Bowl (with Super Bowl 11 serving as the sole exception) and can range from just over a minute to nearly three, depending on how long the singer each year chooses to hold their notes.

Alicia Keys holds the record for the longest pre-Super Bowl anthem, which lasted for two minutes and 36 seconds at Super Bowl 47. Neil Diamond sang the shortest rendition at Super Bowl 21, lasting for just one minute and two seconds. Last year, Chris Stapleton stretched out the anthem to two minutes and one second, which was right around the lines that several books had set ahead of time. Depending on when bettors placed their wagers, some hit the over and some hit the under.

Country music singer Reba McEntire has been tapped to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 58. While DraftKings Sportsbook does not offer odds on the national anthem length, you can find odds at other sportsbooks. BetMGM has set the total for the length of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at 90.5 seconds.

DraftKings Sportsbook will offer plenty of other novelty props for Super Bowl 58. You can bet on Gatorade bath color, coin toss results, scorigami potential, and more. Super Bowl 58 kicks off on Sunday, February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET and will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers.

