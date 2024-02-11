Jerick McKinnon is active for Super Bowl 58 vs. 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58 this evening and running back Jerick McKinnon has been ruled as active for the championship showdown.

The veteran was placed on injured reserve in December after suffering a groin injury in December and missed the rest of the regular season and all three of KC’s playoff games. He was a limited participant in practice throughout the week and was officially activated off IR on Saturday.

FF impact

Even though McKinnon is active, he will most likely get just a few touches in tonight’s game. The veteran was third on the running back depth chart behind Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire before his injury. He recorded just 21 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown during the regular season. He made a bigger impact as a pass-catcher, hauling in 32 targets for 192 yards and four receiving TDs.

Coming off a groin injury, I wouldn’t expect him to be much of a fantasy threat as he should be used for a limited number of drives.

