Rewatch the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show featuring Usher, Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Lil Jon [VIDEO]

It was a fantastic show at Super Bowl 58, as Usher had the crowd of more than 70,000 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas dancing to his hits of the past 25 years.

And with fellow stars Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Jermaine Dupri, Lil’ Jon, and Ludacris joining him on stage (as well as plenty of roller skates and the Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South Band), it made for a fantastic performance.

In case you missed it, you can rewatch the Super Bowl 58 halftime show here.

Usher Full Halftime Show Performance at the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/5AGdbQRS4n — Craig R. Brittain (@RealBrittain) February 12, 2024

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.