What color Gatorade will winning Super Bowl team dump on their head coach?

Super Bowl 58 kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 11, and while most of the excitement happens in the first four hours of the broadcast, some bettors will still be locked in on the television after the clock hits zero. The color of the Gatorade bath poured onto the winning head coach — or the lack thereof — is a popular novelty bet for the Super Bowl each year, and the odds for 2024 have been set.

Since 2001, there has been a Gatorade dump after each Super Bowl but three. The Patriots did not douse Bill Belichick in 2002, 2005, or 2017 — though Belichick did receive the shower in 2004. The odds for no Gatorade bath come in at +1600.

This year, both the Chiefs’ and the 49ers’ primary color is red, but the team’s uniform colors do not frequently reflect the color of the Gatorade poured. Last year, Andy Reid received a purple Gatorade bath after defeating the Eagles. Purple opens as the favorite this season, coming in at +225.

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Color of Gatorade poured on winning head coach

Purple: +225

Yellow/Green: +300

Orange: +300

Blue: +350

Red: +350

Clear: +1000

None: +1600

Betting on the Super Bowl Gatorade Bath?



Here is every winning color since 2001: pic.twitter.com/X4ycccZgYz — John Ewing (@johnewing) February 1, 2024

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.