How the public is betting first TD scorer for Super Bowl 58

Super Bowl 58 will feature the Kansas City Chiefs facing off with the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl 54. The final game of this year’s NFL season is sure to be a good one, with prolific players on both sides of the ball. Along with the overwhelming number of things to bet on for the Super Bowl, one of the more exciting is who will score the first touchdown.

The coin toss will determine which team gets the ball first, but that doesn’t guarantee the team that starts with the ball will score the first touchdown. With how fun these offenses can be, both San Francisco and Kansas City have good defenses. It could be a defensive struggle as both teams look to settle into the high-profile matchup, so we could be waiting a while for the game’s first touchdown.

Below, we will look at the betting splits and odds for the first touchdown scorer in Super Bowl 58. These numbers are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are accurate as of Noon ET on Friday, February 9.

Super Bowl 58 prop bets

First TD scorer betting splits

Travis Kelce +700 (21% handle, 21% bets)

Christian McCaffrey +370 (15% handle, 16% bets)

Isiah Pacheco +650 (13% handle, 10% bets)

Rashee Rice +950 (7% handle, 7% bets)

Patrick Mahomes +2500 (7% handle, 6% bets)

Deebo Samuel +850 (6% handle, 6% bets)

George Kittle +1000 (6% handle, 5% bets)

Brandon Aiyuk +1100 (4% handle, 4% bets)

Noah Gray +5500 (3% handle, 4% bets)

Kyle Juszczyk +3500 (3% handle, 3% bets)

It makes sense why Kelce is getting the most bets for this prop. He is the focal point of the Super Bowl, whether it is on the field with his postseason success with Mahomes or off the field and dating pop star Taylor Swift. Kelce appeared to take a step back during the regular season with his first year without 1,000 receiving yards since 2015. He also had his fewest touchdowns since 2019, but it looks like the veteran tight end was just waiting for the postseason. He has 262 yards and three scores on 23 receptions in three playoff games this year. Kelce scored the first touchdown for the Chiefs — not first overall — in the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional round, but did score the first overall touchdown in the AFC Championship Game.

McCaffrey has the best odds to score the Super Bowl’s first touchdown and the second-most bets to do so. The 49ers running back is actually favored to score a touchdown in the game. Kansas City has a good run defense, but CMC had an unreal regular season and just dominated defenses. McCaffrey played in 16 games and picked up 1,459 rushing yards, 564 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns. In the playoffs, he has scored four touchdowns with 188 rushing yards in two games. McCaffrey scored the 49ers’ first touchdown in the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions, but it wasn’t the game’s first touchdown.

The public is right in favoring Kelce and McCaffrey as the top two options. Mahomes would likely only be an option if he scrambles or QB sneaks it, but unless it is to win the game in the fourth-quarter, Mahomes isn’t going to take that extra hit and isn’t as likely to score. Pacheco would also be a good option to throw a bet on, but he is actually eerily good at scoring the final touchdown in the game rather than the first.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 58, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.