WM Phoenix Open closes gates after “larger than usual crowds”

The PGA TOUR’s WM Phoenix Open has closed its gates to ticketed event-goers due to “larger than usual crowds.” So we’re overselling Phoenix Open tickets like it’s a United flight now? Great.

Due to larger than usual crowds, the WM Phoenix Open entrance gates are temporarily closed and shuttle service to the event is on hold. Shuttle service back to parking lots will remain running. Regularly check our channels for updates. pic.twitter.com/NAi1nYuuCu — WM Phoenix Open (@WMPhoenixOpen) February 10, 2024

Update 5:28 p.m. They have ended all alcohol sales at The People’s Open as well. WHAT DID YOU DO ARIZONA???

They have shut down alcohol sales and entry at the WMPO. Wow. https://t.co/RadFkUmeTY — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 10, 2024

The Phoenix Open, known for its lunatic crowds and rowdy energy, has faced rain delays this week as the skies have opened up over TPC Scottsdale. And there may be a Monday finish if the weather delays continue to roll in.

The 16th hole is the spot to be at the Phoenix Open, and the holes-in-one on the par-3 have been legendary. However, some ticket holders will be left waiting outside the gates before Round 3 tees off this evening.

We’ll keep an eye peeled as to when the proletariat can return to watching the gentlemen’s sport while passed out in the stands.

Sahith Theegala holds the lead at -13 through two rounds.