WM Phoenix Open closes gates after “larger than usual crowds”

You finally did it, Scottsdale: You broke the tournament.

By Grace McDermott Updated
Fans drink from a shoe in the stands on the 16th hole during the 2024 Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA TOUR’s WM Phoenix Open has closed its gates to ticketed event-goers due to “larger than usual crowds.” So we’re overselling Phoenix Open tickets like it’s a United flight now? Great.

Update 5:28 p.m. They have ended all alcohol sales at The People’s Open as well. WHAT DID YOU DO ARIZONA???

The Phoenix Open, known for its lunatic crowds and rowdy energy, has faced rain delays this week as the skies have opened up over TPC Scottsdale. And there may be a Monday finish if the weather delays continue to roll in.

The 16th hole is the spot to be at the Phoenix Open, and the holes-in-one on the par-3 have been legendary. However, some ticket holders will be left waiting outside the gates before Round 3 tees off this evening.

We’ll keep an eye peeled as to when the proletariat can return to watching the gentlemen’s sport while passed out in the stands.

Sahith Theegala holds the lead at -13 through two rounds.

