Injury status for BYU center Aly Khalifa vs. Kansas State on Saturday

The Coogs might get their big man back tonight in a huge Big 12 battle.

By Grace McDermott
Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa catches a pass defended by Houston Cougars forward Ja’Vier Francis during the second half at Marriott Center. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

BYU center Aly Khalifa is expected to return to the court as the Cougars face the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. Khalifa has not played since the Cougars’ win over Texas on January 27, and has been dealing with an undisclosed illness.

Khalifa averages 5.8 points. 4.4 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game, and has one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in the nation. The Cougars enter Saturday’s game as 11-point favorites, a wide spread against a Kansas State team that was able to take down No. 4 Kansas earlier this week.

The Cougars have gone 1-1 in his absence, defeating West Virginia but losing badly to Oklahoma. Khalifa’s potential return will be a major factor in BYU’s success going forward as they stare down an end-of-season schedule that includes Baylor, Kansas, and Iowa State, among others.

Check back here for pregame updates on Khalifa’s status.

