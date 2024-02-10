Injury status for Indiana center Kel’el Ware vs. Purdue on Saturday

The Indiana Hoosiers will travel to West Lafayette to face in-state rival the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

IU was always going to be an underdog, but when facing the best big man in the country in the Boilers Zach Edey, you’ll absolutely want to be a full-strength on the front line. And that might not be the case with sophomore center Kel’el Ware listed as questionable for the matchup.

Ware was injured with just three seconds remaining in Tuesday’s Hoosier win at Ohio State. It was a knee issue, though the 7-footer was able to walk back to the locker room on his own. IU coach Mike Woodson didn’t have an update on his status on Thursday, only saying he missed practice on Wednesday while getting treatment.

Ware is projected as a first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft if he chooses to go pro, so his loss will have a big effect for bettors on Saturday, if not on the likely win-loss outcome: IU’s win over Ohio State was their first Quad 1 win of 2024 after seven straight defeats in the toughest games.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Boilermakers are 17-point favorites, with the total set at 149.