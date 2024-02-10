Injury status for Kentucky’s Tre Mitchell and DJ Wagner vs. Gonzaga on Saturday

It’s a rare February inter-conference college basketball game in at Rupp Arena today, where the No. 17 Kentucky Wildcats will host the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Tip-off is set for 4:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

While the Zags are in desperate need of the road win due to their 0-5 record against Quad 1 teams in 2024, the result might come down to who is available for the Wildcats. And two starters in guard DJ Wagner and center Tre Mitchell are both questionable for the contest.

Wagner hasn’t played since January 27 due to an ankle issue, and is listed as questionable. The freshman from Camden, New Jersey was averaging 12.0 points and 3.7 assists per game before missing the last three for UK.

Mitchell is a fifth-year senior on his fourth school, and has been a weapon in the post with 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. His first game out with a back issue was Tuesday against Vanderbilt, which the ‘Cats easily won 109-77 without him.

During his weekly radio show on Wednesday night, ‘Cats head coach John Calipari said he didn’t have an update on either player because the team had the day off after returning from Nashville. There’s been no further update since, but we’ll keep track of any posting before today’s game here.

Right now Kentucky is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is down from what was as high as -6 at about 7:30 a.m. ET this morning. The total is currently set at a whopping 169.5.