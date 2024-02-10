Indiana vs. Purdue: Picks, predictions for Big Ten matchup

The Indiana Hoosiers take on the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, February 10. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

Indiana (14-9, 6-6 B1G) grabbed a 76-73 win over Ohio State in their latest game after falling to Penn State by 14 points to kick off February. The Hoosiers rank 96th at KenPom, and earlier this season, they fell 87-66 to Purdue at home. Now that they hit the road and head to West Lafayette, their challenge will be even greater.

IU’s offense is led by Malik Reneau, who averages 16.4 points per game. Kel’El Ware adds a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game. The Hoosiers kept Illinois within eight points and Kansas within four, and are 11-11-1 ATS this season.

Purdue (21-2, 10-2 B1G) ranks second overall at KenPom and first in adjusted offensive efficiency. Led by big man Zach Edey, the Boilermakers average 85.3 points per game, ranking sixth in the nation. They shoot 49.4% from the field, also ranking sixth, and grab 41 rebounds per game, ranking seventh in the country.

Edey leads the team with 23.1 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. The last time these two teams faced off, Edey finished with 33 points and 14 rebounds. The Boilermakers are expected to earn a No. 1 seed come March.

Indiana vs. Purdue odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Purdue -17.5

Total: 149

Moneyline: N/A

Pick: IU +17.5

While Purdue was able to easily dominate IU earlier this season, this spread is too big for me to be comfortable betting on the Boilermakers to cover. The Hoosiers come into this game with an in-state rivalry mindset, and have also been able to keep several ranked teams within single digits on the road. I like Indiana to keep it within 18.