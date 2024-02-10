Baylor vs. Kansas: Picks, predictions for Big XII matchup

The No. 13 Baylor Bears take on the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks in a Big XII matchup on Saturday, December 10. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

Baylor (17-5, 6-3 Big XII) is now on a three-game winning streak, which is no easy feat in this year’s Big XII schedule. They defeated No. 23 Texas Tech, 79-73, in their latest appearance after pulling off a two-point win over No. 14 Iowa State. The Bears are 5-3 against Quad 1 opponents this season, and are in contention for the top spot in their conference.

Baylor ranks 16th overall at KenPom and fourth in adjusted offensive efficiency. They rack up 83.1 points per game on average, placing them 12th in the nation. The Bears are also the best three-point shooting team in the country right now, ranking first overall from the perimeter with a 41.2% shooting percentage. The Bears are led by Ja’Kobe Walter with 14.2 points per game, but all five starters average in the double digits in scoring.

Kansas (18-5, 6-4 Big XII) fell to Kansas State in their latest game. But an apparent knee injury for senior guard Kevin McCullar certainly changes things for the home team. The Jayhawks are now 2-2 in their last four games after a loss to Iowa State and wins over Houston and Oklahoma State. Kansas ranks 13th overall at KenPom, landing in the top 25 in both adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency. They shoot 56.5% from the two-point range, ranking 17th in the nation, and they lead the country in assists with 20.3 per game.

In their latest loss to Kansas State, Hunter Dickinson led the team with 21 points and 12 rebounds. McCullar has been the points leader averaging 19.5 per game for KU, who doesn’t have the same shooting depth that Baylor does.

Baylor vs. Kansas odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas -6.5

Total: 148.5

Moneyline: Kansas -325, Baylor +260

Pick: Baylor +6.5

This line was 7.5 or 8 in most places before McCullar’s injury became public. Baylor can absolutely give the Jayhawks a run for their money in Lawrence. The Bears have proven their mettle against several other ranked Big XII teams, and with their three-point shooting going up against Kansas’ lack of perimeter defense and their scoring depth, I like Baylor to cover this fairly wide spread.