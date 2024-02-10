College basketball picks, Feb. 10: No. 12 Auburn vs Florida prediction, odds, preview

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers face the Florida Gators in an SEC matchup on Saturday, February 10. Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, and the game will air on SECN.

Auburn (19-4, 8-2 SEC) pulled off a rout of No. 16 Alabama in their latest game, defeating the No. 10 Tide 99-81. Jaylin Williams finished with 26 points, and Johni Broome added 24 of his own. The Tigers have now pulled off three wins in a row by a double-digit margin and are in a position to overtake the top spot in SEC standings.

The Tigers rank fourth at KenPom, landing in third in adjusted defensive efficiency and 10th in adjusted offensive efficiency. They score 83.1 points per game, ranking 16th in the nation. On the defensive side of things, they record 6.2 blocks per game, ranking fourth in the nation, and hold opponents to 37.9% shooting, ranking second in the nation. Auburn’s two conference losses came at the hands of Alabama and Mississippi State. The Tigers are led by Broome, who averages 16 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Florida (15-7, 5-4 SEC) had a four-game winning streak broken with a one-point loss to Texas A&M in their latest game. They recorded a win over Kentucky during that winning stretch. In the A&M loss, Zyon Pullin led the team with 18 points, and Alex Condon added 10 rebounds.

The Gators rank 35th overall at KenPom and 16th in adjusted offensive efficiency. They put up 84.9 points per game, ranking eighth in the nation, and average 18.1 assists per game, ranking seventh. Florida is led by Pullin and Walter Clayton Jr., each of whom average over 15 points per game. However, they are just 1-7 against Quad 1 opponents this season.

Auburn vs. Florida odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Auburn -2

Total: 158

Moneyline: Auburn -125, Florida +105

Pick: Auburn -2

Auburn has been on a roll, absolutely dominating every opponent that has crossed their path as of late. With Florida’s dismal record against Quad 1 opponents, I like Auburn to cover the spread easily in this matchup.