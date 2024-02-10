Real Madrid vs. Girona: Odds, picks, predictions, team news for La Liga match

One week after the Madrid derby, league leaders Real Madrid will face another stiff challenge in domestic action when they face Girona Saturday afternoon. The teams are two points apart in the table, making this a massive encounter for both sides. If Girona win, they will go to the top of the table. If Real Madrid win, they will create even more separation as they look for their 36th La Liga title in club history.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Real Madrid v. Girona

Date: Saturday, February 10

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: ESPN+, ESPN App, fuboTV

Moneyline odds

Real Madrid: -280

Draw: +425

Girona: +550

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid -280

Despite a tremendous season from Girona so far, it’s hard to ignore the 3-0 defeat they suffered in late September at the hands of Los Blancos at home. It was the perfect opportunity for Girona to establish themselves as legitimate challengers for the title, and now they’ll have to accomplish the nearly impossible feat of coming away with three points at the Santiago Bernabeu.

I do believe these odds could shift a bit in Girona’s favor depending on the injury report. Leading scorer Artem Dovbyk is dealing with a muscle issue and is expected to play, although his status is a bit murky. Girona also has to deal with suspensions for Daley Blind and Yangel Herrera, further denting a squad that already didn’t have much depth to begin win. For Real Madrid, Nacho is out while Antonio Rudiger is dealing with a thigh injury and is considered doubtful. Vinicius Junior missed the Madrid derby due to a neck injury but is good for this contest.

Based on what happened in the previous match, I have to go with Real Madrid to get the job done at home in a crucial contest. Historically, Los Blancos tend to show up and show out in these situations. Girona should be proud of what they’re going to eventually accomplish this season but they’re going to be overmatched in this one. Take Real Madrid on the moneyline.