How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Bradford City

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will continue EFL League Two action Saturday when they take on Bradford City. It’s been a rough stretch for Wrexham, who suddenly find themselves in fourth place in the table ahead of this contest.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Bradford City

Date: Saturday, February 10

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

After winning three matches in a row across all competitions, Wrexham have promptly dropped three in a row across all competitions including a loss in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Red Dragons have dropped back-to-back games in EFL League Two play, which has put them behind Mansfield Town and Barrow in the table. Wrexham do still have some leeway due to games in hand, but that’s not going to matter if they can’t get positive results.

Bradford City come into this match off a 0-0 draw against AFC Wimbledon. However, Bradford City did just advance in the Football League Trophy, defeating Doncaster in the quarterfinal round despite being shorthanded. These teams met earlier in the year and that match resulted in a 1-1 draw.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Wrexham are -125 moneyline favorites and Bradford City are +340 underdogs. The draw comes in at +275.