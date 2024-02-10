Odds for UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson-Joe Pyfer on Saturday, February 10

UFC Fight Night returns this Saturday, February 10 live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features a 14-fight card highlighted by a middleweight showdown between #11 Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer to close out. Preliminary card coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET and the main card gets going at 7 p.m. ET. The whole card will air on ESPN+.
Hermansson (23-8) fights out of Sweden and has lost two of his last three. His last win was an unanimous decision outcome over Chris Curtis in July 2022. Roman Dolidze also handed Hermansson a tough second-round TKO loss in December 2022.
Pyfer (12-2) is a former Dana White Contender Series standout who has won three fights in a row. In his last bout he earned a second-round stoppage via technical submission over Abdul Razak Alhassan. “Bodybagz” also has KO wins over both Alen Amedovski and Gerald Meerschaert each coming in the first round.
Pyfer is a -220 betting favorite as Hermansson enters with +210 underdog odds. The favored method of victory in the main event is Pyfer to win by KO (+100), per DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Fight Night odds
Main card
Daniel Marcos: -270
Aori Qileng: +220
Hyder Amil: -218
Fernie Garcis: +180
Zac Pauga: -135
Bogdan Guskov: +114
Jeremiah Wells: -155
Max Griffin: +130
Devin Clark: -205
Marcin Prachnio: +170
Loma Lookboonmee: -290
Bruna Brasil: +235
Bolaji Oki: -175
Timothy Cuamba: +145
Carlos Prates: -258
Trevin Giles: +210
Preliminary card
Rodolfo Vieria: -115
Armen Petrosyan: -108
Michael Johnson: -142
Darrius Flowers: +120
Gregory Rodrigues: -245
Brad Taveras: +200
Robert Bryczek: -175
Ihor Potieria: +145
Dan Ige: -185
Andre Fili: +154
Joe Pyfer: -238
Jack Hermansson: +195