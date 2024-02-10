Odds for UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson-Joe Pyfer on Saturday, February 10

UFC Fight Night returns this Saturday, February 10 live from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event features a 14-fight card highlighted by a middleweight showdown between #11 Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer to close out. Preliminary card coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET and the main card gets going at 7 p.m. ET. The whole card will air on ESPN+.

Hermansson (23-8) fights out of Sweden and has lost two of his last three. His last win was an unanimous decision outcome over Chris Curtis in July 2022. Roman Dolidze also handed Hermansson a tough second-round TKO loss in December 2022.

Pyfer (12-2) is a former Dana White Contender Series standout who has won three fights in a row. In his last bout he earned a second-round stoppage via technical submission over Abdul Razak Alhassan. “Bodybagz” also has KO wins over both Alen Amedovski and Gerald Meerschaert each coming in the first round.

Pyfer is a -220 betting favorite as Hermansson enters with +210 underdog odds. The favored method of victory in the main event is Pyfer to win by KO (+100), per DraftKings Sportsbook.

UFC Fight Night odds

Main card

Daniel Marcos: -270

Aori Qileng: +220

Hyder Amil: -218

Fernie Garcis: +180

Zac Pauga: -135

Bogdan Guskov: +114

Jeremiah Wells: -155

Max Griffin: +130

Devin Clark: -205

Marcin Prachnio: +170

Loma Lookboonmee: -290

Bruna Brasil: +235

Bolaji Oki: -175

Timothy Cuamba: +145

Carlos Prates: -258

Trevin Giles: +210

Preliminary card

Rodolfo Vieria: -115

Armen Petrosyan: -108

Michael Johnson: -142

Darrius Flowers: +120

Gregory Rodrigues: -245

Brad Taveras: +200

Robert Bryczek: -175

Ihor Potieria: +145

Dan Ige: -185

Andre Fili: +154

Joe Pyfer: -238

Jack Hermansson: +195