NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Saturday, February 10

There are 11 games on Saturday’s NBA schedule but only seven are part of the main DFS slate. That still gives managers plenty of options when it comes to finding value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. We are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Eric Gordon, Suns, $4,800

The Suns shooting guard has been on a bit of a heater lately. He had a mini-slump with three games of sub-15 DKFP showings but bounced back against the Jazz with 32.5 DKFP. Gordon is averaging 22 DKFP per game and while he’s struggled against the Warriors so far this season, he’s in better form right now. Golden State is a league-average side when it comes to fantasy points allowed to opposing shooting guards, setting up Gordon for a strong showing tonight.

Isaac Okoro, Cavaliers, $4,000

Okoro has been getting consistent minutes in this rotation and this is a favorable matchup for him to pop. The Raptors are coming off a game Friday and rank 18th in fantasy points allowed to opposing forwards, so Okoro is a strong value add at this price point. The forward is averaging 18.2 DKFP per game but he’s coming off a game with 23 DKFP. He should be in lineups this evening.

Scotty Pippen Jr., Grizzlies, $5,000

The Grizzlies are struggling for bodies right now, which has allowed Pippen Jr. to carve out a bit of a role here. It might be enough to keep his career going for a few more seasons, so he’s bound to make the most of his opportunity. Pippen Jr. is averaging 24.7 DKFP per game, with back-to-back 30+ DKFP showings. He gets to face a Hornets team on a back-to-back set that ranks 21st in fantasy points allowed to opposing point guards, making him a good play in Saturday’s contests.