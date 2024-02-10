Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Saturday’s games

There are 11 games on Saturday’s NBA slate, with a one nationally televised primetime contest on ABC. There’s plenty of opportunities for bettors when it comes to player props and here’s a few of our favorite plays for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paul George over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Pistons (+135)

The Clippers forward has not been able to get past this mark since January 16, the last of eight straight games going over this line. George is coming off a disastrous game against the Pelicans, missing on all eight of his three-point attempts. He’s shooting 40.3% from deep on the season and should be able to get hot against the Pistons, who rank 23rd in opponent three-point percentage this season.

DeMar DeRozan over 4.5 rebounds vs. Magic (+124)

This is a tough matchup for the Bulls guard. The Magic rank fourth in opponent rebounds allowed, which means Chicago is going to have a tough time getting an advantage there. That’s actually why I think DeRozan goes over this line though. The guard will need to chip in on the boards and he’s been doing that of late in general. He’s averaged 5.1 rebounds per game in the last 15 games, going over this particular line eight times with four unders coming at four boards.

Luka Doncic over 52.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Thunder (-135)

Doncic has been putting up massive numbers since his return, averaging 33.3 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game over the last four contests. The Thunder are a solid defensive team but they are vulnerable in certain spots. In his last matchup against Oklahoma City, Doncic put up 36 points, 15 rebounds and 18 assists. His triple-double prop is a bit more risky but he should get over 52.5 PRA without much trouble.

Darius Garland over 15.5 points vs. Raptors (+100)

Garland has been back for six games, averaging 11.7 points per game. He’s still on some types of minutes restriction, only playing 25.4 minutes per game so far. The Cavaliers guard is probably still working through some injury issues but at some point, he’s going to have a big game. This isn’t a big line for him to clear, especially against a team giving up 117.5 points per game and coming into this contest after playing Friday. If Garland gets a little more playing time, he can easily cross this mark.

Devin Booker over 5.5 assists vs. Warriors (-115)

The Suns guard is averaging 7.1 assists per game this season as he remains the lead offensive initiator for this team. Booker has gone over this mark three times in the last five games and is good to go after missing the last contest against Utah due to a hip injury. He tends to perform well in primetime and has averaged 8.3 assists per game in three games against Golden State this season. He should go over this line Saturday.