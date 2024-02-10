Suns vs. Warriors pick against the spread, over/under for Saturday, February 10

Pacific division rivals square off in primetime Saturday as the Phoenix Suns (31-21) visit the Golden State Warriors (24-25) for the fourth time this season. The Suns won the previous three meetings between these teams. Both Phoenix and Golden State have won their last three games, so someone’s winning run is going to come to an end here.

Bradley Beal is considered probable for this contest, while Devin Booker is off the injury report after missing the last contest. Chris Paul remains out for the Warriors but Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins are all off the injury report.

The Suns are 2-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook with the total set at 241.5. Phoenix is -130 on the moneyline while Golden State is +110.

Suns vs. Warriors, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -2

Phoenix has won each of the previous three games, covering this line in all three instances. The Suns have covered the spread in five of the last six games and are looking like the title contender many expected them to be. The Warriors have looked better of late, covering in five of their last six games like the Suns. Golden State should have less pressure with the trade deadline passing.

The difference for me in this game is Kevin Durant, who took part in the first two games against the Warriors but missed the last contest. He’s averaging 29 points per game over the last five contests and tends to play well when he’s back in the Bay. The Warriors will put up a good fight but give me Phoenix to win and cover.

Over/Under: Under 241.5

The Suns are 26-25-1 to the over this season, going over their totals in three of the last five games. The Warriors are 28-21 to the over this season, but have gone over their totals just once in the last six contests. All three meetings between these teams so far have gone under this line and I like that trend to continue despite the offensive firepower on display. Take the under in this matchup.